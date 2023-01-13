San Diego 92, Pepperdine 89

Lewis 6-14 1-2 13, Porter 9-15 2-3 21, Basham 6-8 3-7 15, Mallette 2-7 2-3 7, Mitchell 7-9 0-0 19, Moore 5-7 0-0 11, Pitre 1-1 0-1 2, Zidek 0-3 1-4 1. Totals 36-64 9-20 89.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling