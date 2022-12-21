San Diego 92, UC Riverside 84, OT

Pierre 1-6 0-0 3, Earlington 10-18 4-6 25, McKinney 3-9 1-3 8, Sisoho Jawara 8-15 9-10 29, Williams 9-20 3-4 23, Lynch 2-4 0-0 4, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, D.Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 17-23 92.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling