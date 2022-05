Braves first. Travis Demeritte called out on strikes. Matt Olson homers to center field. Ozzie Albies grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Padres 0.

Braves third. William Contreras walks. Guillermo Heredia strikes out swinging. Travis Demeritte singles to left field. William Contreras to second. Matt Olson called out on strikes. Ozzie Albies doubles to right field. Travis Demeritte to third. William Contreras scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 2, Padres 0.

Padres fifth. Luke Voit grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Wil Myers walks. Ha-Seong Kim lines out to right field to Travis Demeritte. Trent Grisham doubles to deep center field. Wil Myers scores. Jorge Alfaro flies out to left center field to Marcell Ozuna.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Padres 1.

Padres eighth. Ha-Seong Kim pops out to second base to Ozzie Albies. Trent Grisham reaches on error to first base, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Matt Olson. Jorge Alfaro singles to right field. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep right center field. Jorge Alfaro to third. Jurickson Profar walks. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jurickson Profar to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jorge Alfaro scores. Throwing error by Austin Riley. Eric Hosmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Manny Machado out at second. Jurickson Profar scores. Luke Voit strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Braves 2.

Braves eighth. Adam Duvall pinch-hitting for Guillermo Heredia. Adam Duvall walks. Travis Demeritte flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Matt Olson grounds out to first base to Eric Hosmer. Adam Duvall to second. Ozzie Albies singles to center field. Adam Duvall scores. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Travis d'Arnaud hit by pitch. Austin Riley doubles to deep left field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out on a foul tip.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Padres 5.