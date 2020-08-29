San Diego-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia flies out to left field to Jorge Mateo. Trevor Story singles to left center field. Nolan Arenado singles to center field. Trevor Story to third. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Nolan Arenado out at second. Trevor Story scores. Fielding error by Eric Hosmer. Daniel Murphy walks. Charlie Blackmon to second. Matt Kemp homers to center field. Daniel Murphy scores. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow infield, Eric Hosmer to Zach Davies.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Padres 0.

Padres fourth. Wil Myers doubles to deep left center field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to Daniel Murphy. Wil Myers to third. Ty France hit by pitch. Jorge Mateo singles to left field. Ty France to second. Wil Myers scores. Austin Hedges singles to left field. Jorge Mateo to second. Ty France to third. Trent Grisham strikes out on a foul tip. Fernando Tatis Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Ryan McMahon.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 4, Padres 1.

Padres fifth. Manny Machado singles to center field. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep right center field. Manny Machado scores. Wil Myers doubles to right field. Eric Hosmer scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Daniel Murphy. Ty France singles to right center field. Wil Myers scores. Jorge Mateo flies out to right center field to Charlie Blackmon. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Rockies 4.

Padres sixth. Trent Grisham lines out to shallow center field to Trevor Story. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Manny Machado out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Sam Hilliard. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Eric Hosmer singles to shortstop. Wil Myers singles to deep right field. Eric Hosmer to second. Jake Cronenworth walks. Wil Myers to second. Eric Hosmer to third. Ty France doubles to shortstop, tagged out at third, Daniel Murphy to Nolan Arenado. Jake Cronenworth scores. Wil Myers scores. Eric Hosmer scores.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 8, Rockies 4.

Padres eighth. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Daniel Murphy. Manny Machado singles to deep right field. Eric Hosmer singles to shallow right field. Manny Machado to second. Wil Myers singles to shallow center field. Eric Hosmer to third. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Raimel Tapia. Eric Hosmer scores. Ty France grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Daniel Murphy.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 10, Rockies 4.