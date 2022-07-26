San Diego-Detroit Runs

Padres third. Jurickson Profar strikes out on a foul tip. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left field to Akil Baddoo. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Nomar Mazara singles to center field. Manny Machado to second. Luke Voit doubles to deep center field. Nomar Mazara scores. Manny Machado scores. Eric Hosmer walks. Jorge Alfaro doubles to deep center field. Eric Hosmer to third. Luke Voit scores. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow infield to Jeimer Candelario.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers seventh. Miguel Cabrera doubles to left field. Jeimer Candelario homers to right field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Willi Castro pops out to shallow right field to Jake Cronenworth. Jonathan Schoop singles to center field. Tucker Barnhart called out on strikes. Akil Baddoo called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Tigers 2.

Tigers ninth. Willi Castro singles to shallow left field. Jonathan Schoop flies out to Jurickson Profar. Eric Haase pinch-hitting for Tucker Barnhart. Eric Haase strikes out on a foul tip. Robbie Grossman pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo. Robbie Grossman walks. Willi Castro to second. Riley Greene singles to right field. Robbie Grossman to third. Willi Castro scores. Javier Baez called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Tigers 3.

Padres tenth. Jake Cronenworth hit by pitch. Manny Machado reaches on error. Jake Cronenworth to second. Jurickson Profar to third. Throwing error by Javier Baez. Esteury Ruiz strikes out swinging. Luke Voit hit by pitch. Manny Machado to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Matthew Batten strikes out swinging. Jorge Alfaro singles to right field. Luke Voit to third. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Trent Grisham walks. Jorge Alfaro to second. Ha-Seong Kim reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jorge Alfaro out at third.

3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Padres 6, Tigers 3.

Tigers tenth. Harold Castro strikes out swinging. Kody Clemens pops out to shallow infield to Jake Cronenworth. Jeimer Candelario doubles. Javier Baez scores. Willi Castro flies out to center field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Tigers 4.