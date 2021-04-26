San Diego-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers second. Max Muncy walks. Chris Taylor reaches on error. Max Muncy to second. Fielding error by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Matt Beaty hit by pitch. Chris Taylor to second. Max Muncy to third. Luke Raley strikes out swinging. Austin Barnes singles to shallow right field. Matt Beaty to second. Chris Taylor to third. Max Muncy scores. Dustin May called out on strikes. Mookie Betts reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Barnes out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 4 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.