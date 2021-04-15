San Diego-Pittsburgh Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to right field. Jurickson Profar flies out to deep center field to Dustin Fowler. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep center field. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep right field. Ha-Seong Kim lines out to second base to Colin Moran. Tucupita Marcano doubles to shallow left field. Eric Hosmer scores. Luis Campusano lines out to center field to Dustin Fowler.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Pirates 0.