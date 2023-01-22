San Diego St. 70, Air Force 60

K.Johnson 3-5 6-7 13, Mensah 2-6 0-0 4, Bradley 5-11 2-2 13, Butler 3-11 4-4 11, Trammell 5-11 1-1 12, Parrish 0-4 7-7 7, Arop 2-4 0-0 4, LeDee 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 22-57 22-23 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling