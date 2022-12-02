San Diego St. 95, Occidental 57

Cassidy 1-2 0-0 2, Hakl 2-4 0-0 4, Shipp 5-11 0-0 11, Waldman 3-9 0-0 7, Hollerich 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Koretz 0-2 0-0 0, Clotfelter 2-3 2-2 7, Nolet 0-2 0-0 0, Cheung 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Amsler 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 2-2 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling