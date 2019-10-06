San Diego opens Pioneer title defense, wallops Marist 31-7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reid Sinnett threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and San Diego's defense collected four interceptions as the Toreros opened the defense of their Pioneer League championship by throttling Marist, 31-7 on Saturday afternoon.

San Diego came into the game off the second bye in the last three weeks.

Sinnett threw three first-half touchdown passes, two of them to Alex Spadone, the first from 40 yards out, the second from 49.

Sinnett finished 19 of 29 for 341 yards. Spadone had three catches for 110 yards.

San Diego stymied the Red Foxes' running game, holding them to just 39 rushing yards. Hunter Cobb scored the lone Marist touchdown on a 1-yard run but managed just 19 yards on eight carries.

Austin Day was 19 of 34 passing for Marist (1-4, 1-2) but had four passes picked off, including a 46-yard pick-six by San Diego's David Tolbert, whose twin brother, Daniel, also had an interception.

San Diego now is 15-0 all-time against Marist and has scored 30 or more points in six of the last eight meetings. The Toreros beat Marist 35-7 in San Diego in 2017.

San Diego plays its first game outside of the state of California Saturday when it travels to face Davidson.