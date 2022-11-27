Skip to main content
San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0

New Orleans 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 3 7 3 0 13
First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 24, 8:01.

Second Quarter

SF_Jennings 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :13.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 46, 10:25.

A_71,275.

___

NO SF
First downs 14 21
Total Net Yards 260 317
Rushes-yards 22-63 29-96
Passing 197 221
Punt Returns 2-18 2-18
Kickoff Returns 3-60 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 26-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-1
Punts 4-45.75 4-43.75
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-46 7-64
Time of Possession 25:10 34:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Dalton 4-21, Hill 6-13, Kamara 7-13, Ingram 4-10, Shaheed 1-6. San Francisco, Mitchell 7-35, McCaffrey 11-32, Mason 5-25, Garoppolo 4-4, Samuel 2-0.

PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 18-29-0-204, Hill 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-37-0-222.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 6-37, Olave 5-62, Shaheed 2-53, Landry 2-20, Trautman 1-17, Smith 1-8, Hill 1-7. San Francisco, Jennings 6-49, Aiyuk 5-65, McCaffrey 4-17, Samuel 3-43, Kittle 3-26, Mitchell 2-8, Juszczyk 2-2, McCloud 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 48.

