SF_FG Gould 50, 9:07. Drive: 9 plays, 27 yards, 4:21. Key Play: Sermon 3 run on 3rd-and-1. San Francisco 3, Green Bay 0.

GB_Doubs 33 pass from Love (Brkic kick), 5:44. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Am.Rodgers kick return to Green Bay 20; Love 12 run; Love 23 pass to Goodson. Green Bay 7, San Francisco 3.

SF_Gray 76 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 4:03. Drive: 4 plays, 77 yards, 1:41. Key Play: M.Johnson kick return to San Francisco 23. San Francisco 10, Green Bay 7.

Second Quarter

SF_McCloud 39 pass from Sudfeld (Gould kick), 14:54. Drive: 1 play, 39 yards, 00:06. Key Play: McCrary-Ball 57 interception return to Green Bay 39. San Francisco 17, Green Bay 7.

SF_FG Gould 31, 3:18. Drive: 4 plays, 4 yards, 2:01. Key Play: Womack 50 interception return to Green Bay 16. San Francisco 20, Green Bay 7.

GB_D.Davis 33 pass from Love (Brkic kick), :42. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Love 4 run on 3rd-and-10; Love 23 pass to Toure on 3rd-and-6. San Francisco 20, Green Bay 14.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Am.Rodgers 22 pass from Etling (Brkic kick), 12:53. Drive: 6 plays, 67 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: D.Williams 25 run; Etling 12 pass to Toure. Green Bay 21, San Francisco 20.

SF_Hudson 5 pass from Purdy (K.Johnson pass from Purdy), 7:58. Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Mason kick return to San Francisco 31; Purdy 22 pass to Hudson on 3rd-and-10; Hasty 14 run on 3rd-and-2. San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21.

___

GB SF FIRST DOWNS 19 17 Rushing 6 8 Passing 9 6 Penalty 4 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-15 7-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 437 328 Total Plays 67 57 Avg Gain 6.5 5.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 141 116 Rushes 34 32 Avg per rush 4.147 3.625 NET YARDS PASSING 296 212 Sacked-Yds lost 1-3 3-19 Gross-Yds passing 299 231 Completed-Att. 19-32 15-22 Had Intercepted 3 0 Yards-Pass Play 8.97 8.48 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-1-0 6-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 2-44.0 4-41.75 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 115 183 Punt Returns 1-7 1-7 Kickoff Returns 4-108 3-69 Interceptions 0-0 3-107 PENALTIES-Yds 8-69 6-44 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 31:36 28:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Goodson 12-37, Williams 3-29, Love 4-24, Baylor 7-19, Etling 4-18, P.Taylor 3-10, Am.Rodgers 1-4. San Francisco, Hasty 5-36, Davis-Price 10-36, Mason 6-30, Sermon 6-11, Lance 1-7, Sudfeld 1-0, Purdy 3-(minus 4).

PASSING_Green Bay, Love 13-24-3-176, Etling 6-8-0-123. San Francisco, Sudfeld 8-11-0-103, Lance 4-5-0-92, Purdy 3-6-0-36.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 3-45, Toure 3-42, Winfree 3-27, Baylor 2-75, D.Davis 2-45, Goodson 2-24, Deguara 2-12, Am.Rodgers 1-22, Hyman 1-7. San Francisco, McCloud 4-63, Gray 2-99, Hudson 2-27, Hasty 1-11, Mack 1-9, Turner 1-8, Sermon 1-5, Hokit 1-4, Dwelley 1-3, K.Johnson 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Hyman 1-7. San Francisco, K.Johnson 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-69, Gafford 1-20, Goodson 1-19. San Francisco, Hasty 1-28, M.Johnson 1-26, Mason 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Heflin 4-0-0, McDuffie 3-3-0, Slayton 3-3-0, K.Jones 3-2-1, Carpenter 3-1-0, Leavitt 3-0-0, Enagbare 2-1-1, Galeai 2-0-1, Abernathy 2-0-0, Ento 2-0-0, Gafford 2-0-0, Nixon 2-0-0, Summers 2-0-0, Barnes 1-1-0, Thomas 1-1-0, T.Davis 1-0-0, Jean-Charles 1-0-0, Nijman 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0, Ford 0-2-0, Brooks 0-1-0, Byers 0-1-0, Wilborn 0-1-0. San Francisco, Burks 6-2-0, Hollman 5-0-0, D.Johnson 4-0-1, Thomas 4-0-0, Turay 3-1-0, Hawkins 3-0-0, Robinson 3-0-0, Lenoir 2-1-0, McCrary-Ball 2-1-0, Odum 2-1-0, Flannigan-Fowles 2-0-0, Nkemdiche 2-0-0, Gemmel 1-1-0, Spence 1-1-0, Willis 1-1-0, Barrett 1-0-0, Dennard 1-0-0, Hasty 1-0-0, Hufanga 1-0-0, Knight 1-0-0, Laulile 1-0-0, T.Moore 1-0-0, Hyder 0-3-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. San Francisco, Womack 2-50, McCrary-Ball 1-57.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Brkic 32.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.