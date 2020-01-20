Green Bay 0 0 7 13 20
San Francisco 7 20 7 3 37
First Quarter

SF_Mostert 36 run (Gould kick), 5:55.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 54, 14:55.

SF_Mostert 9 run (Gould kick), 9:12.

SF_FG Gould 27, 1:57.

SF_Mostert 18 run (Gould kick), :45.

Third Quarter

GB_Jones 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.

SF_Mostert 22 run (Gould kick), 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Jones 1 run (pass failed), 14:35.

GB_Sternberger 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:13.

SF_FG Gould 42, 3:31.

A_72,211.

___

GB SF
First downs 21 19
Total Net Yards 358 354
Rushes-yards 16-62 42-285
Passing 296 69
Punt Returns 0-0 1-26
Kickoff Returns 2-29 2-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-12
Comp-Att-Int 31-39-2 6-8-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 1-8
Punts 4-43.0 2-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-46 2-10
Time of Possession 31:13 28:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 12-56, J.Williams 3-6, Rodgers 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 29-220, Samuel 2-43, Coleman 6-21, Breida 1-2, Garoppolo 4-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 31-39-2-326. San Francisco, Garoppolo 6-8-0-77.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 9-138, Jones 5-27, Graham 4-59, Lazard 3-36, Lewis 2-14, Sternberger 2-13, Allison 2-8, J.Williams 2-1, Kumerow 1-23, Ervin 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 2-46, Mostert 2-6, Kittle 1-19, Bourne 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.