San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

SF_Sherfield 5 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 5:47. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Mostert 11 run; Garoppolo 23 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 7 pass to Sanu on 3rd-and-6. San Francisco 6, Detroit 0.

Second Quarter

Det_Hockenson 6 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:34. Drive: 14 plays, 82 yards, 7:12. Key Plays: J.Williams 20 run; Goff 12 pass to Swift; Goff 12 pass to Hockenson on 3rd-and-8; Goff 1 pass to Hockenson on 3rd-and-2; Goff 7 pass to Ty.Williams on 4th-and-1. San Francisco 7, Detroit 6.

SF_Mitchell 38 run (Gould kick), 11:22. Drive: 5 plays, 78 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: Thomas kick return to San Francisco 22; Garoppolo 29 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 13, Detroit 7.

Det_FG Seibert 49, 6:21. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Goff 6 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-5; Swift 16 run; Swift 15 run; Goff 7 pass to Ty.Williams on 3rd-and-15. San Francisco 14, Detroit 10.

SF_Hasty 3 run (Gould kick), 2:30. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Thomas kick return to San Francisco 25; Mitchell 11 run; Garoppolo 23 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 20, Detroit 10.

SF_Greenlaw 39 interception return (Gould kick), 1:20. San Francisco 27, Detroit 10.

SF_FG Gould 40, :08. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 00:41. Key Plays: Garoppolo 14 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 18 pass to Sherfield. San Francisco 31, Detroit 10.

Third Quarter

SF_Samuel 79 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:08. Drive: 5 plays, 91 yards, 2:22. San Francisco 37, Detroit 10.

Det_Swift 43 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 4:38. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: J.Williams 6 run on 4th-and-1; Goff 11 pass to J.Williams. San Francisco 38, Detroit 16.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 52, 10:00. Drive: 7 plays, 19 yards, 3:45. Key Plays: Garoppolo 15 pass to Hasty on 3rd-and-10; Garoppolo 12 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-18. San Francisco 41, Detroit 17.

Det_J.Williams 1 run, 1:56. Drive: 12 plays, 86 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Goff 10 pass to Hockenson; Goff 5 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. San Francisco 41, Detroit 25.

Det_Cephus 2 pass from Goff, 1:10. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 00:46. Key Plays: Seibert onside-kick (success), recovered by Team; Goff 11 pass to Benson; Goff 13 pass to Hockenson; Goff 10 run; Goff 20 pass to Raymond. San Francisco 41, Detroit 31.

___

SF Det FIRST DOWNS 21 31 Rushing 6 8 Passing 13 19 Penalty 2 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-9 4-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-5 TOTAL NET YARDS 442 430 Total Plays 55 84 Avg Gain 8.0 5.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 131 116 Rushes 28 24 Avg per rush 4.679 4.833 NET YARDS PASSING 311 314 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 3-24 Gross-Yds passing 319 338 Completed-Att. 18-26 38-57 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 11.519 5.233 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 8-5-4 6-0-0 PUNTS-Avg. 1-33.0 3-50.667 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 127 55 Punt Returns 2-18 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-70 4-55 Interceptions 1-39 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-79 5-45 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:26 33:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mitchell 19-104, Mostert 2-20, Hasty 1-3, Lance 3-2, Garoppolo 3-2. Detroit, J.Williams 9-54, Swift 11-39, Goff 3-14, Raymond 1-9.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-0-314, Lance 1-1-0-5. Detroit, Goff 38-57-1-338.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 9-189, Kittle 4-78, Sherfield 2-23, Hasty 1-15, Juszczyk 1-7, Sanu 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-97, Swift 8-65, J.Williams 8-56, Raymond 3-50, Benson 3-19, Cephus 3-12, St. Brown 2-23, T.Williams 2-14, Fells 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, Sanu 1-11, Aiyuk 1-7. Detroit, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, Thomas 4-70. Detroit, Igwebuike 4-55.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Warner 9-2-0, Tartt 5-2-0, Al-Shaair 4-2-0, Greenlaw 4-2-0, Ward 4-1-0, Bosa 4-0-1, Verrett 3-2-0, Flannigan-Fowles 3-0-0, Thomas 3-0-0, K.Williams 2-1-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Street 1-2-1, Lenoir 1-1-0, Ford 1-0-1, Armstead 1-0-0, M.Harris 1-0-0, Hufanga 1-0-0, Key 1-0-0, Ebukam 0-2-0, Givens 0-1-0. Detroit, Walker 7-0-1, W.Harris 4-3-0, Flowers 4-0-0, Brockers 3-2-0, Collins 3-2-0, Okudah 3-1-0, Strong 3-0-0, Anzalone 2-1-0, McNeill 2-1-0, Barnes 2-0-0, Parker 1-1-0, Oruwariye 1-0-0, R.Okwara 0-1-0, N.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, Greenlaw 1-39. Detroit, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 52. Detroit, Seibert 51.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.