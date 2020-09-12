San Francisco 49ers
Statistics after 0 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|476
|329
|69.1
|3978
|8.36
|27
|5.7
|13
|2.7
|75t
|102.0
|Sanders
|1
|1
|100.0
|35
|35.0
|1
|100.0
|0
|0.0
|35t
|158.3
|Pettis
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|478
|331
|69.2
|3792
|8.43
|28
|5.9
|13
|2.7
|75t
|103
|OPPONENTS
|519
|318
|61.3
|2707
|5.92
|23
|4.4
|12
|2.3
|88t
|83
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mostert
|137
|772
|5.6
|41t
|8
|Breida
|123
|623
|5.1
|83t
|1
|Coleman
|137
|544
|4.0
|48t
|6
|Samuel
|14
|159
|11.4
|31
|3
|Wilson
|27
|105
|3.9
|25
|4
|Garoppolo
|46
|62
|1.3
|11
|1
|Kittle
|5
|22
|4.4
|18
|0
|Goodwin
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Juszczyk
|3
|7
|2.3
|6
|0
|James
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Mullens
|3
|-3
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|498
|2305
|4.6
|83t
|23
|OPPONENTS
|401
|1802
|4.5
|40t
|11
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kittle
|85
|1053
|12.4
|61t
|5
|Samuel
|57
|802
|14.1
|42t
|3
|Sanders
|36
|502
|13.9
|75t
|3
|Bourne
|30
|358
|11.9
|30
|5
|Coleman
|21
|180
|8.6
|37
|1
|Juszczyk
|20
|239
|12.0
|49
|1
|Breida
|19
|120
|6.3
|17
|1
|Dwelley
|15
|91
|6.1
|25
|2
|Mostert
|14
|180
|12.9
|39t
|2
|Goodwin
|12
|186
|15.5
|38t
|1
|Pettis
|11
|109
|9.9
|21t
|2
|James
|6
|165
|27.5
|57
|1
|Wilson
|3
|34
|11.3
|25t
|1
|Toilolo
|2
|10
|5.0
|8
|0
|TEAM
|331
|4029
|12.2
|75t
|28
|OPPONENTS
|318
|3074
|9.7
|88t
|23
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sherman
|3
|65
|21.7
|31t
|1
|Williams
|2
|53
|26.5
|49
|0
|Greenlaw
|1
|47
|47.0
|47
|0
|Bosa
|1
|46
|46.0
|46
|0
|Warner
|1
|46
|46.0
|46t
|1
|Witherspoon
|1
|25
|25.0
|25t
|1
|Moseley
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Nzeocha
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|12
|286
|23.8
|49
|3
|OPPONENTS
|13
|215
|16.5
|48
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Armstead
|10.0
|Bosa
|9.0
|Buckner
|7.5
|Ford
|6.5
|Blair
|3.0
|Warner
|3.0
|Jones
|2.0
|Thomas
|2.0
|Day
|1.0
|Greenlaw
|1.0
|Ward
|1.0
|Williams
|1.0
|Alexander
|0.5
|Tartt
|0.5
|TEAM
|48.0
|OPPONENTS
|36.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|52
|2333
|44.9
|41.6
|23
|65
|0
|TEAM
|52
|2333
|44.9
|41.6
|23
|65
|0
|OPPONENTS
|75
|3555
|47.4
|42.3
|20
|71
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|33
|
|264
|8.0
|32
|0
|TEAM
|33
|
|264
|8.0
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|
|131
|5.7
|25
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|20
|428
|21.4
|81
|0
|Mostert
|0
|-19
|0.0
|-19
|0
|TEAM
|20
|409
|20.4
|81
|0
|OPPONENTS
|48
|1046
|21.8
|51
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstead
|0
|0
|1
|Blair
|0
|0
|1
|Bosa
|0
|0
|2
|Breida
|2
|0
|0
|Buckner
|0
|0
|4
|Coleman
|0
|2
|0
|Garland
|1
|0
|0
|Garoppolo
|10
|3
|0
|Harris
|0
|0
|1
|James
|1
|0
|0
|Juszczyk
|0
|0
|1
|Kittle
|1
|1
|0
|Mostert
|2
|1
|1
|Reed Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|Samuel
|2
|1
|0
|Tartt
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|19
|8
|15
|OPPONENTS
|28
|11
|10
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|106
|135
|112
|126
|0
|479
|OPPONENTS
|66
|75
|76
|90
|3
|310
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|31
|47
|0
|110
|Mostert
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Coleman
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Samuel
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Bourne
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kittle
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Wilson
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|McLaughlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|48
|0
|29
|Sanders
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Breida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dwelley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pettis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Garoppolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Buckner
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Goodwin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|James
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Juszczyk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Reed Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Warner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Witherspoon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|56
|23
|28
|2
|30
|39
|48
|0
|426
|OPPONENTS
|37
|11
|23
|2
|17
|20
|55
|1
|275
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|McLaughlin
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|3/
|4
|0/
|0
|Gould
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|8/
|10
|6/
|8
|0/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|11/
|11
|9/
|11
|9/
|12
|0/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|5/
|6
|8/
|8
|2/
|4