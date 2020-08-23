San Francisco 5, Arizona 1

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 3 1 Totals 28 5 5 4 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 3 2 0 1 K.Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 1 S.Marte cf 4 1 0 0 Solano 2b 3 0 0 1 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 2 1 D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 Tromp c 2 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Bart ph-c 1 1 1 0 Duggar cf 2 0 1 0 Dubón ph-cf 1 1 0 0

Arizona 000 000 100 — 1 San Francisco 100 000 40x — 5

E_Crawford (4). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_K.Marte 2 (9), Duggar (2), Bart (3). SB_S.Marte (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen 6 3 1 1 4 6 Grace L,0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 Guerra 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Widener 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

San Francisco T.Anderson W,1-1 9 3 1 0 0 4

Grace pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_T.Anderson (Calhoun), Widener (Bart).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:43.