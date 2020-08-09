San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 29 4 2 4 Slater rf 5 2 2 2 Pederson dh 3 1 0 0 Solano 2b 5 1 3 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf-lf 5 1 2 2 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 0 Turner 3b 3 1 1 3 Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Pence lf 3 1 1 0 Taylor ss 2 0 0 0 a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 Barnes c 2 0 0 1 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 b-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Tromp c 4 0 0 0 Smith c 0 0 0 0 Dubón ss-cf 3 0 0 1

San Francisco 002 021 000 — 5 Los Angeles 000 004 000 — 4

LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Solano (7), Yastrzemski (6). 3B_Hernández (1). HR_Slater 2 (2), Yastrzemski (4), Turner (1). SF_Dubón (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cueto, W, 1-0 5 2-3 2 4 4 3 3 Watson, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rogers, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 Gott, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 0

Los Angeles Kershaw, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 Graterol 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1 Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:54.