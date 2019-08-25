San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

San Francisco Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 32 4 7 4 Solano 2b 4 1 4 1 Semien ss 5 0 0 0 Yastrzemski lf 2 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Posey dh 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 3 Canha cf 4 2 2 2 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 Profar dh 2 1 1 0 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 Joseph 2b 2 1 1 1 Vogt c 3 0 0 1 Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 Pinder rf 4 0 1 1 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Herrmann c 0 0 0 0 Phegley ph-c 4 0 1 0

San Francisco 021 000 200 — 5 Oakland 030 100 000 — 4

E_Belt (5), Canha (2), Olson (6), Chapman (8). DP_San Francisco 2, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Pillar (33), Solano (12), Profar (20), Joseph (1), Phegley (16). HR_Longoria (17), Canha 2 (22). SF_Vogt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 Gustave 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Coonrod W,4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moronta H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1 Watson H,24 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smith S,30-34 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland B.Anderson 6 6 3 3 3 2 Diekman L,1-1 0 0 2 1 1 0 Treinen BS,16-20 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1

Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Webb (Chapman), Diekman (Yastrzemski). WP_B.Anderson, Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_47,321 (46,765).