San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

LOB_San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1. HR_Flores (5), Longoria (5), Casali (4), Castellanos (7), Hoskins (8), Schwarber (11). SF_Bohm (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 8 4 3 3 0 10 Leone W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Doval S,8-9 1 0 1 0 0 1

Philadelphia Gibson 6 3 2 2 1 4 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 0 Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 0 Bellatti L,1-1 1 1 2 1 1 2

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Gibson 2 (Pederson,Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:13. A_26,650 (42,792).