San Francisco 7, Boston 6
|San Francisco
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|56
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|57
|6
|14
|5
|Yastrzemski lf
|7
|2
|2
|1
|Benintendi lf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|8
|0
|2
|0
|Vogt c
|7
|1
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|7
|1
|1
|1
|a-Travis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|6
|0
|3
|2
|1-G.Hernández pr-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Shaw dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|c-Centeno ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|b-Solano ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Holt rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland 1b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|d-Dickerson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gerber rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2-Owings pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubon 2b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|León c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|7
|1
|2
|2
|M.Hernández 2b
|7
|1
|2
|0
|San Francisco
|103
|100
|000
|000
|101
|—
|7
|Boston
|010
|013
|000
|000
|100
|—
|6
E_Bogaerts (11). DP_San Francisco 1, Boston 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, Boston 17. 2B_Vogt (23), Crawford (23), Yastrzemski (18), Solano (13), Moreland (15), Vázquez (26). 3B_Travis (1). HR_Belt (17), Yastrzemski (20), Bradley Jr. (19). SB_Vázquez (4). SF_Dickerson (1). S_G.Hernández (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Suarez, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abad
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coonrod
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W.Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Selman, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B.Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barraclough, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D.Rodríguez, W, 6-9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|Eovaldi
|4
|7
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poyner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Taylor
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Workman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Walden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cashner
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Johnson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kelley, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, B.Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 13th.
WP_Webb, Coonrod, Eovaldi, Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Will Little.
T_5:54. A_35,925 (37,731).
