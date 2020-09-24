San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 34 7 11 7 Tapia dh 4 1 2 1 Slater dh 5 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 5 2 3 0 Story ss 4 0 1 1 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 Robertson 2b 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 3 1 McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 E.Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 2 2 1 1 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 Dubón cf 3 1 1 3 Hampson 2b 4 1 2 0 Bart c 4 1 1 0 Duggar rf 3 0 1 1

Colorado 001 010 000 — 2 San Francisco 000 140 02x — 7

E_Crawford (8). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 10. 2B_Blackmon 2 (12), McMahon (4), Tapia (5), Dickerson 2 (9), Belt (11). 3B_Bart (2). HR_Longoria (7), Dubón (3). SB_Duggar (1), Tapia (7). SF_Crawford (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Castellani L,1-4 4 2-3 5 4 4 5 1 Almonte 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Estévez 1 1 0 0 1 2 Doyle 1 4 2 2 0 1

San Francisco Baragar 1 1 0 0 0 0 Webb W,3-4 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 1 Rogers H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Watson H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Selman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baragar pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.

WP_Castellani.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:10.