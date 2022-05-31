San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

E_Bohm (7), Familia (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Flores (11), González 2 (8), Walton (4), Harper (18), Castellanos (13), Stott (2). HR_Pederson (12). SB_Realmuto (4). SF_Yastrzemski (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Junis 4 1-3 3 1 1 2 3 García 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Brebbia 0 3 2 2 1 0 McGee BS,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers 2 1 0 0 1 1 Leone 1 1 0 0 1 1 Doval BS,8-10 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 Álvarez W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2

Philadelphia Suárez 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 5 Nelson 2 1 1 1 1 2 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 1 Domínguez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 3 1 0 1 1 Bellatti L,1-2 1 2 3 2 0 0

Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Brogdon pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T_4:52. A_20,927 (42,792).