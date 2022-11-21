San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69

Betz 8-12 0-1 19, Born 6-16 2-4 16, Campbell 2-5 0-1 5, Anderson 6-13 2-4 14, Duax 5-6 0-1 11, Wolf 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 4-11 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling