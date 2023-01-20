San Francisco 78, Pacific 57

Avdalovic 1-4 1-3 3, Odum 3-7 2-2 8, Boone 0-4 0-0 0, Martindale 1-5 2-2 4, Outlaw 0-4 0-0 0, D.Williams 3-7 7-8 15, Freeman 2-3 1-2 5, Ivy-Curry 4-9 0-0 11, Beard 2-6 1-1 5, Blake 2-8 0-0 4, Denson 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 16-22 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling