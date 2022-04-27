San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

E_Neuse (4), Bart (2). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Oakland 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Bethancourt (3), Brown (4), Flores (5). HR_Flores (2), Slater (2). SB_Neuse (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Jefferies L,1-3 4 4 5 5 2 3 Puk 2 0 0 0 0 1 Lemoine 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 Kolarek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Rodón W,3-0 6 3 1 1 2 9 Leone 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 García H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Jefferies, Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:01. A_32,898 (41,915).