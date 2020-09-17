https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-9-Seattle-3-15573829.php
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3
|San Francisco
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|8
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|J.Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Basabe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strnge-Gordon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Seager 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|France dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Torrens c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Crawford ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ervin rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marmolejos ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|113
|300
|100
|—
|9
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
DP_San Francisco 1, Seattle 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Seattle 11. 2B_B.Crawford 2 (9), Dickerson (6), Yastrzemski (13), Torrens (3). HR_Belt (8), Longoria (6), B.Crawford (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Smyly
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Baragar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Cahill W,1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Selman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|Newsome L,0-1
|3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Swanson
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Sadler
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brennan
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lockett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Baragar pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Cahill pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Coonrod (Moore), García (J.Crawford). WP_Swanson.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:29.
