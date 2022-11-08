San Francisco 90, Texas Southern 77

Barnes 5-7 4-5 14, Nicholas 2-5 3-8 7, Walker 7-12 3-7 19, Gilliam 1-10 0-0 2, Henry 6-17 7-8 21, Marin 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 3-7 0-0 8, O'Neal 0-1 1-2 1, Mortle 2-5 1-2 5, Granger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 19-32 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling