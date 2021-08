Giants first. Austin Slater grounds out to shortstop, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Kris Bryant grounds out to shallow infield, Brett Anderson to Rowdy Tellez. Darin Ruf homers to center field. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Brewers 0.

Brewers fourth. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Donovan Solano to Darin Ruf. Christian Yelich walks. Eduardo Escobar pops out to shallow left field to Brandon Crawford. Omar Narvaez homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez singles to right field. Luis Urias grounds out to shallow infield, Curt Casali to Darin Ruf.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Giants 1.

Brewers fifth. Jace Peterson called out on strikes. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to right field. Brett Anderson grounds out to first base to Darin Ruf. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Kolten Wong singles to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Christian Yelich pops out to third base to Wilmer Flores.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Giants 1.

Giants sixth. Kris Bryant reaches on error. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Darin Ruf walks. Kris Bryant to second. Wilmer Flores walks. Darin Ruf to second. Kris Bryant to third. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Jace Peterson. Darin Ruf to third. Kris Bryant scores. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Curt Casali flies out to deep left field to Christian Yelich.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Giants 2.

Brewers sixth. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep right field. Omar Narvaez flies out to deep left field to Kris Bryant. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Darin Ruf. Eduardo Escobar to third. Eduardo Escobar scores. Luis Urias singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Brandon Crawford. Avisail Garcia pinch-hitting for Jace Peterson. Avisail Garcia is intentionally walked. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Giants 2.

Giants seventh. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Brandon Belt pinch-hitting for Jose Alvarez. Brandon Belt homers to center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Austin Slater grounds out to shortstop, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Kris Bryant grounds out to shallow left field, Eduardo Escobar to Rowdy Tellez. Darin Ruf walks. Wilmer Flores flies out to shallow center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Brewers 4.

Giants eighth. Brandon Crawford doubles to shallow left field. Tommy La Stella pinch-hitting for Donovan Solano. Tommy La Stella singles to shallow center field. Brandon Crawford scores. Curt Casali out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Brad Boxberger to Rowdy Tellez. Tommy La Stella to second. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski pinch-hitting for Tony Watson. Mike Yastrzemski lines out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Brewers 4.