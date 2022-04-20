San Francisco-N.Y. Mets Runs

Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski singles to left field. Brandon Belt flies out to shallow left field to Francisco Lindor. Darin Ruf walks. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Joc Pederson doubles to right field. Darin Ruf to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Crawford singles to right field. Joc Pederson to third. Darin Ruf scores. Wilmer Flores singles to right field. Brandon Crawford to third. Joc Pederson scores. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Wilmer Flores to second. Brandon Crawford out at home. Steven Duggar reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Thairo Estrada out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 3, Mets 0.