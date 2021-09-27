Skip to main content
Sports

San Jose 4, Vegas 2

San Jose 1 2 1 4
Vegas 0 1 1 2

First Period_1, San Jose, Chmelevski 1 (Eklund, Reedy), 15:29 (pp).

Second Period_2, San Jose, Weatherby 1, 1:02. 3, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Howden, Dugan), 3:00. 4, San Jose, Raska 1 (Viel), 7:31.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Patrick, Stephenson), 0:34 (pp). 6, San Jose, Couture 1 (Burns, Weatherby), 15:56 (pp).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-11-8_28. Vegas 6-9-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 3; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Hill 0-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves). Vegas, Thompson 0-0-0 (28-24).

A_17,077 (17,367). T_2:25.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Jake Brenk. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Travis Toomey.

More for you