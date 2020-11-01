San Jose St. 38, New Mexico 21
|New Mexico
|0
|14
|7
|0
|—
|21
|San Jose St.
|7
|14
|10
|7
|—
|38
SJS_Walker 37 pass from Starkel (Mercurio kick), :31.
SJS_Hamilton 43 pass from Starkel (Mercurio kick), 10:36.
NM_Patterson 39 pass from Tuioti (Steinkamp kick), 9:33.
SJS_Walker 26 pass from Starkel (Mercurio kick), 6:10.
NM_An.Erickson 4 pass from Tuioti (Steinkamp kick), 2:06.
NM_Tuioti 1 run (Steinkamp kick), 10:55.
SJS_FG Mercurio 35, 8:00.
SJS_Gaither 69 pass from Starkel (Mercurio kick), :00.
SJS_Olson 1 pass from Starkel (Mercurio kick), 9:39.
|NM
|SJS
|First downs
|23
|25
|Rushes-yards
|41-149
|28-98
|Passing
|294
|481
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-35-1
|35-49-0
|Return Yards
|78
|49
|Punts-Avg.
|6-44.8
|5-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|9-65
|Time of Possession
|28:26
|31:34
RUSHING_New Mexico, Tuioti 14-66, Cole 8-40, Vigilant 5-19, Carroll 9-11, Kress 2-9, Logan-Green 3-4. San Jose St., Holiness 9-31, Nevens 7-24, Robinson 5-15, Garrett 2-14, Nash 2-11, Hamilton 1-9, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Starkel 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_New Mexico, Tuioti 20-35-1-294. San Jose St., Nash 1-2-0-14, Starkel 34-47-0-467.
RECEIVING_New Mexico, Logan-Green 6-47, An.Erickson 3-72, Carroll 3-40, Kress 3-27, Williams 2-41, Jarvis 2-28, Patterson 1-39. San Jose St., Gaither 10-208, Walker 9-107, Holiness 3-21, Braddock 3-18, Hamilton 2-50, Garrett 2-27, Deese 2-20, Robinson 2-15, Humphreys 1-14, Olson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, Steinkamp 46.