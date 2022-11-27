San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65

Sparks 6-10 2-5 14, Coleman 3-12 4-4 11, Jacobs 4-10 5-7 14, Sellers 1-3 4-4 6, Windham 5-11 2-2 14, Pearson 1-4 1-2 3, Bumbalough 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-1 3-4 3, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 21-28 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling