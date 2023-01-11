Skip to main content
Sports

San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64

I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64.

SAN JOSE ST. (12-6)

T.Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Tolbert 5-9 0-0 12, Diallo 4-5 0-4 8, Cardenas 7-14 0-0 20, O.Moore 6-11 0-0 15, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Vaihola 6-7 0-1 12, G.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 0-5 74.

Halftime_San Jose St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 10-19 (Holland 6-10, Hill 3-4, Yap 1-2, Andre 0-1, Campbell 0-1, I.Moore 0-1), San Jose St. 12-29 (Cardenas 6-11, O.Moore 3-6, Tolbert 2-3, Gorener 1-5, G.Anderson 0-1, T.Anderson 0-3). Rebounds_Fresno St. 22 (I.Moore 9), San Jose St. 33 (Diallo 8). Assists_Fresno St. 14 (Yap 5), San Jose St. 21 (Cardenas 9). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 11, San Jose St. 10. A_2,084 (5,000).

