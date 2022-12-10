San Jose St. 75, Santa Clara 64

T.Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, Tolbert 7-11 0-0 18, Diallo 2-4 3-4 7, Cardenas 0-5 4-4 4, Moore 8-17 5-7 24, Vaihola 3-6 0-0 6, Amey 2-4 4-5 8, Gorener 0-3 0-0 0, G.Anderson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 16-20 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling