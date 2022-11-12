San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

Estes 5-16 0-1 10, Hernandez 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 9-20 6-6 29, Clark 1-6 0-0 3, Fleming 4-13 5-9 16, Goodlow 2-9 0-0 4, Plumley 0-2 0-0 0, Redwood 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-74 11-16 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling