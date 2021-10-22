Skip to main content
Sports

San Jose State 27, UNLV 20

San Jose St. 3 10 0 14 27
UNLV 7 10 3 0 20
First Quarter

UNLV_S.Jenkins 6 pass from Friel (Gutierrez kick), 12:47.

SJSU_FG Mercurio 26, 7:29.

Second Quarter

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 53, 12:20.

UNLV_C.Williams 1 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:51.

SJSU_FG Mercurio 36, 1:07.

SJSU_Nevens 1 run (Mercurio kick), :02.

Third Quarter

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 29, 8:56.

Fourth Quarter

SJSU_Nevens 10 run (Mercurio kick), 14:21.

SJSU_Nash 15 run (Mercurio kick), 7:14.

___

SJSU UNLV
First downs 21 18
Total Net Yards 424 335
Rushes-yards 33-216 40-95
Passing 208 240
Punt Returns 2-6 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-1 2-48
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-27-0 20-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 5-27
Punts 1-38.0 3-39.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 1-5 3-18
Time of Possession 25:42 34:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Jose St., Nash 17-121, Holiness 1-54, Nevens 14-32, Garrett 1-9. UNLV, C.Williams 24-94, Friel 14-5, Magyar 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_San Jose St., Nash 16-27-0-208. UNLV, Friel 20-28-0-240, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_San Jose St., Deese 6-106, Ross 6-63, Braddock 2-22, Garrett 2-17, Robinson 1-5. UNLV, K.Williams 7-117, Jenkins 6-70, Zeon 4-36, Jakes 2-17, C.Williams 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Gutierrez 40.