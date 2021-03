SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health will be conducting coronavirus testing for players, coaches and staff involved in the NBA All-Star Game and associated events, the Sioux Falls-based health care system announced Thursday.

Sanford Health lab technicians will travel to Atlanta in one of the mobile testing units that it has been using for PGA Tour events. Sanford said earlier this week it would be testing pro golfers, caddies and essential personnel at tournaments through the end of June.