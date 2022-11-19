Santa Clara 69, DePaul 61

Johnson 3-14 6-6 14, Penn 4-11 0-4 8, Gebrewhit 3-8 1-2 8, Gibson 6-12 4-4 18, Terry 1-3 0-0 3, Nelson 3-6 2-3 8, Bynum 1-5 0-1 2, Cruz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 13-20 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling