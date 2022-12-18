Santa Clara 71, California 62

Kuany 1-2 1-2 4, Newell 2-8 2-3 7, Thiemann 3-5 4-5 10, Askew 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 2-2 13, Alajiki 2-5 2-2 8, Roberson 2-5 0-0 4, Bowser 3-5 0-0 7, Okafor 2-5 1-2 5, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 12-16 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling