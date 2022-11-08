Santa Clara 84, E. Washington 72

Allegri 7-14 1-1 19, Price 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 3-9 6-6 12, Stroud 1-9 2-2 4, Venters 3-10 0-0 7, Jones 4-5 2-6 10, Magnuson 1-3 0-0 2, Erikstrup 5-10 1-3 11, Coward 1-1 1-2 3, Harper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 13-20 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling