Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 79

Braun 7-9 1-2 16, Justice 2-7 2-2 8, Bediako 4-10 1-2 9, Podziemski 11-18 1-3 27, Stewart 5-10 3-6 14, Holt 1-4 2-2 4, Knapper 0-3 0-0 0, Akametu 0-4 0-0 0, Tongue 3-5 1-2 7, Tilly 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-73 11-19 89.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling