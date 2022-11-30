Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

Thompson 2-4 2-2 7, Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Dusell 1-4 0-0 3, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, Agbonkpolo 7-10 0-0 16. Totals 33-64 7-10 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling