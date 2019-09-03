Saratoga Race Course sets meet record for handle

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Racing Association says Saratoga Race Course set a record for the total amount wagered during its annual 40-day summer meet, generating more than $700 million in betting.

NYRA says wagering from all sources totaled $705.3 million, an increase of more than $46 million over last year, and eclipsed by nearly $29 million the previous record set two years ago, when each week featured one dark day. Average daily handle was $18 million and on-track handle totaled $146.6 million.

This year's meet started earlier and featured five-day race weeks instead of the traditional six-day weeks. The record handle occurred despite the cancellation of a full Saturday card of racing because of extreme heat and the cancellation of seven races on July 25 because of severe storms.

Total paid attendance was 1.05 million, the fifth straight season it has exceeded 1 million fans.

Klaravich Stables was the meet's leading owner with 19 wins, Chad Brown defended his H. Allen Jerkens training title with 41 wins and jockey Jose Ortiz claimed the Angel Cordero Jr. riding title with 60 wins.

___

