https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-College-Football-14404771.php
Saturday's College Football
EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31
Davidson 27, Georgetown 20
Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13
Kentucky 38, Toledo 24
Maryland 79, Howard 0
Memphis 15, Mississippi 10
Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
NC State 34, East Carolina 6
St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13
MIDWEST
Illinois 42, Akron 3
Indiana 34, Ball St. 24
Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT
Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17
Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
Ohio St. 45, FAU 21
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
View Comments