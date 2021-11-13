Skip to main content
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Prince Avenue Christian def. King's Ridge, forfeit

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

First Round=

Brunswick 60, Tucker 26

Buford 38, Kell 14

Dacula 36, Pope 12

Douglas County 24, Riverwood 17

Evans 19, Houston County 10

Lee County 57, Grovetown 12

Lovejoy 19, Richmond Hill 14

Northside-Warner Robins 35, Lakeside-Evans 3

Westlake 45, Effingham County 3

GHSA Class A Private=

First Round=

Athens Christian 42, St. Francis 39

Brookstone 14, Whitefield Academy 10

Calvary Day 49, Mount de Sales 7

Darlington 42, Hebron Christian Academy 17

Fellowship Christian School 42, George Walton 7

Holy Innocents' 32, North Cobb Christian 0

Savannah Country Day 21, Stratford 19

Wesleyan 21, Christian Heritage 14

GHSA Class A Public=

First Round=

Bowdon 35, Commerce 0

Brooks County 49, Montgomery County 13

Emanuel County Institute 48, Terrell County 12

Irwin County 35, Johnson County 7

Lincoln County 36, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 0

Macon County 35, Crawford County 0

McIntosh County Academy 32, Mitchell County 6

Metter 42, Seminole County 14

Pelham 3, Screven County 0

Turner County 38, Dublin 36

Wilcox County 36, Charlton County 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com