Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= \u00b6 Aldine Davis 23, Cypress Lakes 6 \u00b6 Alief Taylor 54, Houston Westside 0 \u00b6 Cypress Ranch 22, Katy Paetow 7 \u00b6 Duncanville 44, Jones, Fla. 21 \u00b6 Galena Park North Shore 42, Spring 0 \u00b6 Houston Northbrook 27, Aldine 14 \u00b6 Humble Kingwood 17, Jordan 10 \u00b6 Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood 28 \u00b6 Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood Park 28 \u00b6 Killeen Ellison 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7 \u00b6 Klein 44, Katy Seven Lakes 41 \u00b6 Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 0 \u00b6 SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Brandeis 6 CLASS 5A= \u00b6 Friendswood 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 0 CLASS 4A= \u00b6 Dallas Carter 28, Dallas Kimball 23 \u00b6 Dallas Lincoln 50, Dallas Madison 20 \u00b6 Houston North Forest 8, Houston Chavez 0 CLASS 2A= \u00b6 Leakey 63, SA FEAST 18 PRIVATE SCHOOLS= \u00b6 Frisco Legacy Christian 14, Arlington Oakridge 12 \u00b6 Pasadena First Baptist 54, Houston Emery\/Weiner School 6 OTHER= \u00b6 Founders Classical Academy 35, MC Prep 14 \u00b6 Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Bell Home , forfeit \u00b6 Houston MSTC 29, Wisdom 0 \u00b6 LEE 21, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7 \u00b6 San Antonio Harlan 45, Laredo Alexander 7 \u00b6 St. Frances Academy , Md. 47, De Soto 7 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/