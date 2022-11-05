Skip to main content
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 66, Willis 45

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 45, Houston Memorial 21

¶ Cypress Woods 36, Cypress Park 17

¶ Fort Bend Clements 34, Fort Bend Dulles 30

¶ Houston Lamar 63, Houston Bellaire 0

¶ Humble 42, Beaumont United 22

¶ Richmond George Ranch 21, Fort Bend Elkins 14

¶ SA Northside Warren 41, Sotomayor 9

CLASS 5A=

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 38, Dallas Wilson 10

¶ Galveston Ball 58, Wisdom 0

¶ SA Jefferson 34, SA Edison 14

CLASS 2A=

¶ Maud 48, Linden-Kildare 8

¶ Simms Bowie 2, Detroit 0

¶ Thrall 38, Schulenburg 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Addison Trinity 20, FW Nolan 19

¶ FW Lake Country 35, Arlington Grace Prep 9

¶ Greenville Christian 64, Eagle Christian 42

OTHER=

¶ Dallas Fairhill 46, Rockwall Providence Academy 20

¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 55, St Augustine 0

¶ Houston Heights 70, Houston Chavez 6

¶ Plano Coram Deo 38, Wylie Prep 28

¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Concordia 8

SPC District 3A=

Championship=

John Cooper 63, FW Trinity Valley 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Denton Calvary vs. FW Covenant Classical, ppd. to Nov 5th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press