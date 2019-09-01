https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14405063.php
Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Weslaco East 32, Manor 29, OT
|CLASS 5A
FW Eastern Hills 26, Carrollton Smith 13
Hutto 41, West Mesquite 21
|CLASS 2A
Baird 57, Ackerly Sands 12
|CLASS 1A
Calvert 40, Bryan St. Joseph 33
Knox City 74, Happy 34
Loraine 59, Lubbock Home School Titans 14
Matador Motley County 62, Meadow 12
McLean 65, Blum 38
Rankin 54, Tribe Consolidated 44
Turkey Valley 50, Morton 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Baytown Christian 42, Haslet Heritage 34
|OTHER
McDade 50, Round Rock Christian 6
Wylie Prep 60, Weatherford Christian 14
