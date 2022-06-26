Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 7:06 p.m.
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead.
A stroke ahead entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two strokes. The Olympic champion had a 19-under 261 total.
PAT EATON-ROBB