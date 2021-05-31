Schrock 3 extra-base hits, leads Miley, Reds over Phils 11-1 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 6:02 p.m.
1 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer, right, high-fives J.R. House (56) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Max Schrock runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits a two-run RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A young fan waves an American flag above the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Wade Miley throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama lines out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin watches his two-run RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama, right, high-fives Nick Castellanos (2) after scoring a run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Monday.
Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.